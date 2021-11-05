Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 30,505 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,505 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.48% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after buying an additional 689,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth about $6,137,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,345,000 after buying an additional 117,811 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

EPAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.46. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.