Mairs & Power Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 825 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $318.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.30 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

