Mairs & Power Inc. Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

General Electric stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.33, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

