Mairs & Power Inc. Acquires 1,596 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 356,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 15,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 118,175.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 505,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,297,000 after acquiring an additional 504,610 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 158.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,326,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,326,000 after acquiring an additional 812,949 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,185 shares of company stock worth $952,794. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.