Mairs & Power Inc. Acquires 12,828 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.