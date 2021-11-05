Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Trading Down 23.5%

Shares of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) were down 23.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 8,317 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 5,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

