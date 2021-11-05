Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 5,542 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.36 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

