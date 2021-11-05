Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 3,812 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after buying an additional 427,996 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after buying an additional 370,033 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.54.

Enbridge stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

