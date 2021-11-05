Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 101,697 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,697 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,478,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 357.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after buying an additional 2,369,519 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 59.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,966,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after buying an additional 1,478,983 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 145.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,483,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after buying an additional 1,471,100 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

