Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $665,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,226 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.