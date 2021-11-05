Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys New Shares in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at $22,583,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Marlin Technology by 19.1% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 823,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 131,992 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at $7,208,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at $6,727,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at $6,328,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Marlin Technology stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.