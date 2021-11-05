Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 88.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 89.39%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

