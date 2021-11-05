LyondellBasell Industries Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.43 Per Share (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.32.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LYB. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average of $101.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

