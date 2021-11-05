LYNC Network Price Tops $0.53 (LYNC)

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. During the last week, LYNC Network has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000857 BTC on major exchanges. LYNC Network has a market cap of $522,656.53 and $843.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00084258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00074977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00100154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.17 or 0.07248952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,395.08 or 0.99671360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022782 BTC.

About LYNC Network

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,115 coins. The official message board for LYNC Network is medium.com/@lyncnetwork . LYNC Network’s official website is lync.network . LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

