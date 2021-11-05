Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of LUMN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,931,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,723,550. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lumen Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.14% of Lumen Technologies worth $171,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

