Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Decreased by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 3.4% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $71,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,299,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,886 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.12.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.61. 6,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,880. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $478.66.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

