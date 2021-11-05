LuaSwap Price Reaches $0.10 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. LuaSwap has a market cap of $12.22 million and approximately $277,438.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00054451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.56 or 0.00250297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00097021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 220,199,996 coins and its circulating supply is 120,342,922 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

