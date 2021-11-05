LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.97% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $815,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 492.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.61 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.