LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROSC. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $504,000.

NYSEARCA ROSC opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

