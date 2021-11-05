LPL Financial LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after purchasing an additional 213,568 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,726,000 after purchasing an additional 201,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,663,000 after purchasing an additional 476,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DAR opened at $83.77 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

