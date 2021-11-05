LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

WKHS stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $894.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.