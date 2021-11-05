LPL Financial LLC Buys New Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The Joint as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Joint during the second quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint in the second quarter valued at $153,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JYNT opened at $96.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.80 and its 200-day moving average is $81.58. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

