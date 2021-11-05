Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $13.25 Per Share

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $13.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

NYSE LPX opened at $66.99 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.