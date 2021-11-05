Loop Capital Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Sell

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,677 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

