LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $62.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on LKQ. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in LKQ by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LKQ by 17.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after buying an additional 1,685,195 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 365.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after buying an additional 1,193,538 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,663,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.76. 17,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. LKQ has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $57.68. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

