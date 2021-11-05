LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $62.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.83.
A number of research firms recently commented on LKQ. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.
In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.76. 17,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. LKQ has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $57.68. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.62.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.
LKQ announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.