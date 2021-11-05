Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.63.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $107.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.80. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $107.53. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after buying an additional 660,657 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,329,000 after buying an additional 315,780 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after buying an additional 311,763 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after buying an additional 230,808 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.