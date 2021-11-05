LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $78.18, but opened at $85.10. LivaNova shares last traded at $86.03, with a volume of 11,432 shares.

The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.85.

About LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.