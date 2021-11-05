LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $78.18, but opened at $85.10. LivaNova shares last traded at $86.03, with a volume of 11,432 shares.

The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.38.

About LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

