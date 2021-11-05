Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $503 million-$517 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.75 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,894. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $206.06 and a 52 week high of $317.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,496 shares of company stock valued at $8,485,584. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Littelfuse stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

