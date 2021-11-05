Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives C$34.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.50.

LAC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price target on Lithium Americas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LAC stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.08. The company had a trading volume of 174,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,783. The company has a quick ratio of 56.64, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.38. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$41.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.92.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

