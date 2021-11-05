Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0501 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $137,938.28 and $33.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,245.85 or 1.00293530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00060315 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.26 or 0.00706207 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.