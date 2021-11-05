Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,147,000 after buying an additional 1,223,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,621,000 after buying an additional 528,016 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,455,000 after buying an additional 397,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,641,000 after buying an additional 97,496 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -250.07.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. Research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.