Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.23% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,477,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $536.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OCUL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

