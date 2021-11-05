Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Repligen by 336.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,789 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Repligen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,368.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,834 shares of company stock valued at $14,514,252 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

Shares of RGEN opened at $277.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.92 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

