Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys New Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Domo during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Domo by 313.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445 in the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of DOMO opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 2.83. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $98.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

