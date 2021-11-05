Liquidia Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,051 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,326% compared to the typical daily volume of 214 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $224.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.23. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liquidia by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 120,451 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

