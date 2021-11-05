Link Machine Learning (LML) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.91 Million

Link Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Link Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Link Machine Learning has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. Link Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $75,855.00 worth of Link Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00084972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00086625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00103524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.23 or 0.07270697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,681.29 or 0.99875925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022618 BTC.

Link Machine Learning Coin Profile

Link Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Link Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Link Machine Learning Coin Trading

