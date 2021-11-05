Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $71.81 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 794.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

