Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,695,000 after buying an additional 83,552 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

LNC stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

