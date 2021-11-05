Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Lincoln National has raised its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $11.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. Lincoln National has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.