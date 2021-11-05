Lightning (LIGHT) Market Cap Reaches $49.31 Million

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Lightning coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $49.31 million and $971,736.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00053855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00249303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00096530 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

