Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Trading Down 3.3%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 8,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 18,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTGHY)

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

