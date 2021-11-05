Liberum Capital Lowers Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Price Target to GBX 66

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 66 ($0.86) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

LON:ORCH opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Wednesday. Orchard Funding Group has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.86 ($0.87). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.

Get Orchard Funding Group alerts:

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Funding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Funding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.