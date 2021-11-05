Liberum Capital Lowers Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Price Target to GBX 66

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 66 ($0.86) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.
LON:ORCH opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Wednesday. Orchard Funding Group has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.86 ($0.87). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.
Orchard Funding Group Company Profile
