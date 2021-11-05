LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Cut to $171.00 by Analysts at Barclays

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LHCG. Cowen lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Shares of LHCG traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,242. LHC Group has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $236.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in LHC Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

