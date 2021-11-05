LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LHCG. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.25.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $135.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. LHC Group has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $236.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.72.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in LHC Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 39,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter worth $316,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 68.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.