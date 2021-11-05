Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Shares Up 7.8%

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF)’s share price shot up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.25 and last traded at $127.25. 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.06.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft from €115.00 ($135.29) to €120.00 ($141.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average is $130.05.

Lenzing AG engages in the production and marketing of botanic cellulose fibers. It operates through the following segments: Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other. The Fibers segment manufactures botanic cellulose fibers and markets them under the brands TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING. The Lenzing Tenchnik segment operates in the field of mechanical and plant engineering and offers engineering services.

