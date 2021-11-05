Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.100-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.11 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.20 billion.

LII stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.00. 292,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,127. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $266.77 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

LII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.50.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

