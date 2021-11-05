Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Leggett & Platt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $43.72 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

