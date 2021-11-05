Lead Wallet Price Tops $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $108,951.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00085876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00074716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00100928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,485.13 or 0.07291819 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,079.46 or 0.99301633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00022514 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars.

