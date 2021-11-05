Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 136.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS.

NYSE:LPI opened at $71.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Laredo Petroleum stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 1,900.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Laredo Petroleum worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

LPI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

